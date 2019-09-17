More than 4,000 area residents have been enrolled in the new Medicaid health insurance in the past eight months.

Part of this accomplishment is the result of the efforts of a hardworking local woman who, as an outreach worker, provides free, one-on-one help to those interested in learning about or applying for this new Medicaid coverage.

She is part of a region-wide campaign by the Virginia Health Care Foundation, the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services to help all of those newly eligible apply.

A special website created by VHCF, www.signupva.org features 24 local outreach workers who are serving their communities by providing local residents with application assistance, information about recent changes to Medicaid eligibility and help with enrollees’ annual Medicaid renewal applications.

“We are proud to support these knowledgeable and dedicated individuals who are helping so many Virginians enroll in this new health insurance,” said VHCF Executive Director Deborah Oswalt. “VHCF understands the important link between health insurance, healthy individuals, and healthy communities.”

The effort aligns with the state’s efforts to promote its new Medicaid coverage. Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that more than 300,000 Virginians had already enrolled in the first seven months of the new coverage.

There are approximately 100,000 Virginians who are still eligible, but have not yet signed up for the insurance. Experience from other states indicates local application assisters are often critical to help all those eligible get and stay enrolled.

“Our goal as outreach workers is to help your application for Medicaid go smoothly and to provide assistance every step of the way,” said Connie Little, who serves as an outreach worker for Dickenson and Wise counties. “We want to assist as many people as possible and let them know what their options are — whether that be through Medicaid health insurance for themselves, or the state’s FAMIS health insurance for their children.

“It is amazing that the 300,000 enrollment mark has been reached in such a short amount of time,” said Little. “I have met some of the hardworking individuals who make up that number. I love the campaign slogan ‘You’ve Earned It. Why Not Use It?’ It highlights the hardworking people in the communities I serve and recognizes that everyone deserves a little backup when they need it.”

Although Little is based at The Health Wagon, she is available to help anyone and is scheduled to be at several locations throughout the area. Little can be contacted at 276)/328-8850, ext. 120.

"Outreach workers like Connie Little are an essential part of our efforts to ensure that eligible Virginia adults are receiving the coverage they need to be healthy and productive at work, at home and in their communities," said Dr. Jennifer S. Lee, director of the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services. "We know that nearly two-thirds of our new members were forced to go without needed medical care in the year before Virginia expanded its Medicaid program. The Virginia Medicaid agency is proud to provide funding and support for this important initiative through our partnership with VHCF and TRRC to make sure these men and women have greater stability in their health and finances."

Virginians between the ages of 19 to 64, who are not eligible for Medicare and meet Medicaid’s new income requirements, may be eligible. If someone applied before the new program started on Jan. 1, the rules have changed and they may be eligible now.

You can find the new rules at www.coverva.org/eligibility or through calling Cover Virginia at 855/242-8282.

The Virginia Health Care Foundation is a non-profit public/private partnership with a mission to increase access to primary health care for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians. Over the past 20 years, it has funded outreach workers who have successfully helped more than 107,000 children obtain state health insurance. All of VHCF’s grants and programs combined have helped more than 700,000 uninsured Virginians obtain needed health care.

For more information about VHCF and its programs, visit www.vhcf.org or call 804/828-5804.