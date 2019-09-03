During his tenure with NASA, which Pound resident and engineer Paul Varson describes as from John Glenn to Skylab, he witnessed many milestones.

• May 25, 1961: President John F. Kennedy announces goal of landing a man on the moon.

• Feb. 20, 1962: Piloting Friendship 7, Astronaut John Glenn is the first American to orbit the earth and is the fifth person and third American in space.

• Jan. 27, 1967: Apollo 1 astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee die in a fire within the command module during launch pad tests. The tragedy leads to significant redesign of several command module features.

• Nov. 9, 1967: The Saturn V rocket system gets its first flight test.

• Oct. 11, 1968: Apollo 7 is the first launch carrying a crew into space and earth orbit.

• Dec. 21-27, 1968: Apollo 8 astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and William Anders are the first to orbit the moon.

• July 20, 1969: Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin are the first humans to set foot on the moon.

• Nov. 14, 1969: Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., Richard F. Gordon Jr. and Alan L. Bean made up the sixth manned flight crew, the second to land on the moon.

• April 11-17, 1970: Near the moon, Apollo 13 astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert and Fred Haise survive failure of the service module and use the lunar module as a lifeboat to return to earth.

• July 26-Aug. 7, 1971: Apollo 15 is the first mission in which astronauts travel the moon’s surface on a lunar rover, not unlike a dune buggy.

• Dec. 7-19, 1972: Apollo 17 is the final moon landing, including the first geologist to walk on the moon.

• May 14, 1973: Launch of Skylab, the first space station launched and operated by NASA. It fell back to earth in 1979.