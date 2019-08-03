Whether it’s tomatoes, peppers or pumpkins, when it comes to fresh produce, Greg Estep of Thomas’ Blackbird Farm LLC is gearing up for the harvest.

Estep says the Esserville business currently has one of the largest, if not the largest, tomato-pepper-pumpkin crops in Wise County. Also key to the new business is the development of a corn maze, which will serve as a tourist attraction in the fall.

Estep’s business was recently approved for a $10,000 seed capital matching grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, according to a press release.

“I grew up farming and never lost the love for it,” Estep said. “Farming has been in my family since Southwest Virginia was settled.”

For the fall, Estep is already working on developing the corn maze. Some 250,000 corn seeds have been planted and the corn is up and growing. Paths will be cut in the next few weeks. The surrounding corn will be allowed to continue to grow to form the maze.

In the center of the maze, Estep said, will be the shape of a guitar, a tribute to his son, Thomas, who among other things played guitar in his church praise band, and whose life was cut short by a drunk driver in 2017 at the age of 21.

Since Thomas' death, Estep has become a speaker and a volunteer for the Mothers Against Drunk Driving program. He recently appeared in a television commercial heightening awareness of the importance of not drinking and driving.

When Thomas was 15 or 16 years old, he began laying out plans for a corn maze, Estep said. Those plans are what his father will use to develop the maze. Approximately 5,000 pumpkins have been planted around the sides of the maze field and will allow visitors to pick their own pumpkins.

Another tribute to Thomas is the name of the farm. Thomas was also an artist and one of his more popular drawings, Estep said, was of a blackbird.

“He was my farming partner and my best buddy,” Estep said.

In addition to tomatoes, peppers and pumpkins, beans, Indian corn, gourds and more are in the plans. A seasonable vegetable stand and weekend events featuring music, corn meal grinding, apple cider and apple butter making, hayrides, children’s games and food on site are in the planning stages. It is expected the corn maze will open about the third weekend of September and remain open through the first weekend in November.

Estep worked with Tim Blankenbecler, of the Small Business Development Center at Mountain Empire Community College, in the development of his business plan and application to VCEDA.