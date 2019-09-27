To celebrate the 13th Annual High Knob Naturalist Rally, and the 21th anniversary of The Clinch Coalition, this article continues to describe and highlight the natural environment and biological diversity of the wondrous High Knob Massif.

Clouds lower upon the high country. Temperatures drop. Chipmunks and voles scurry on the forest floor as gusts of wind reinforce a chill gripping the northern woods. A mother fox, adorned with shiny redness, pregnant with kits to come, travels deeper into her rock shelter den to escape wind driven chill. All creatures great and small prepare. A storm is brewing!

Rising as seemingly an immovable mass, formed by the collision of tectonic plates, High Knob stands as a great sedimentary massif of the Appalachian structural front where younger rocks have been thrust with perceptively slow, but monumental violence over top of older rocks lying upon a vast, crystalline basement. It is here, resting upon this ancient foundation, that rugged slopes rising upward into the heavens have been tortured by the forces of nature. But the will of this one was strong. It does not easily yield, pushing back against atmospheric forces that subdue those less hardy. Waves of visible moisture (orographic gravity waves) ripple across the sky, signaling this battle of titans, this war of rock against wind, of fury against time.

When no victor seemed possible, time won. Jagged peaks were subdued, lowered, and rounded. It is here that a vast calcareous core was breached (forming the Powell River Valley), exposed by physical and chemical weathering as water and carbon dioxide combined to form carbonic acid and the dissolution of rock into water, steepening gradients that flushed a mammoth into the sea.

It is here that this once singular mountain, supported by a duplex-imbricate system of ramps and folds, an enormous beast of overthrust rock that by volume was perhaps the greatest along the breadth of the western Appalachians, mostly yielded to fury over time. But, the force in this one was strong!

Today there remains a remnant, a vestigial mass, a product of rejuvenation and dissection, that in its own right retains greatness still not fully realized. A greatness often overlooked and misunderstood. It rises like an impregnable wall above North Fork of the Clinch. It sprawls as still a great mass along the Wise-Scott border before disappearing into the boulder-filled chasm of Guest River. In all but the driest of times, its high country generates a gush of tumbling whitewater which today continues slow, barely perceptual but persistent dissolution of rock, shaping diverse karst landscapes along the Clinch and Powell rivers. Landscapes full of sinkholes interconnected by subterranean conduits, many big enough for human penetration (caves), pillars, bridges, and great monuments left standing to the resolve of fury against time (Natural Tunnel of Stock Creek).

It is here that high valleys, tucked amid the wrinkles of a dissected summit, hold lakes and wetlands full of living things, many yet undocumented. It is here that hollows and ridges form a maze which hold a density of individuals, nurtured by gradients of climate, geology and time, that in sheer number approach their sustainable, latitudinal maximums (e.g., green salamanders, millipedes, chipmunks).

It is here that beneath the surface, in the calcareous core, a complex, three-dimensional meander maze of passages, tens of miles in length, form the deepest cave system in the Appalachians and holds endemic species, relics and clues to past climates and ecosystems. It is here that students in the undergraduate research program of the University Of Virginia's College At Wise learn to respect and appreciate all living things, learn that all beings have an intrinsic right to life, and learn that a simple walk in the woods can have implications for their own lives.

It is here, back amid the high country rock shelter, now buried by snow, that a mother gives birth to new life. Completely helpless, born blind, deaf, and without teeth, the kits are licked and cuddled by their mother, who provides life-sustaining milk to these tiny foxes to be. Eventually, when the snow melts, these furry babies will emerge from their den in spring and begin to learn skills needed to survive wild and free. They will assume their place within an intricate, interconnected web of life in which each link is important to the health and survival of all (including you and I). They, like their ancestors, will become part of the great High Knob Massif. They will cross its high ridges and wetland valleys, play and hunt as a family until they go their separate ways to start their own families. Thus is the circle of life which runs on a fast clock compared to that of geologic time, and the monumental forces that formed the High Knob Massif and its extended landform.

September 2019 weather has been anomalously warm and record dry. With that noted, however, there will be at least a chance of hit-miss showers and thunderstorms during Saturday, Sept. 28, so having some rain gear handy would be a good idea. Hope to see you in the high country!

Wayne Browning works for the natural sciences department at UVa-Wise as a science ambassador and a field instructor for the Undergraduate Research Program.