Kingsport, Tenn.is home to an abundance of outdoor adventure activities. Explore hundreds of hiking trails throughout the city, observe nature animals, conquer the ropes and zip line at Bays Mountain Park. Discover Warrior Path State Park’s boundless playground ...Tennessee’s only state park where children of all abilities can play together.

Nancy Lester McDaniel and families chose Warrior Path, July 12‑13, because it was a favorite place to gather for our parents, C. Walter and Mildred McDilda Lester. Some of those from out of town stayed at LaQuinta Inn, near the airport, while others stayed in the homes in Kingsport, in Wise and on High Knob; driving to Kingsport for the activities. Rodney and Earlene Lester and Greg and Katie McDilda chose camping.

All those in Kingsport and staying at the Inn had dinner on Friday evening at Cracker Barrel. Later this wild bunch met back at the Inn for swimming, sitting around the pool and talking with each other. Saturday morning some of the group went to Bays Mountain Park, ventured around Kingsport, while others went boating on the lake.

Nancy, Patty, Rhonda and Michael and families had the large shelter, overlooking the lake, for our pitch‑in and afternoon games. Following dinner, which was above par for the cooks, we had our gift exchange of weird, funny, peculiar and sometimes xxx rated items. It was fun for everyone participating.

We all brought gnomes for Nancy, to scatter around her house and patio ‑ she thought she was only going to get one ... boy was she wrong ... she got lots more. The best part was that none of the gnomes were alike!!!

TNext year’s reunion will be hosted by Judy Lester Webb and Jim. Looking forward to seeing you all then.

Submitted by Myrna Lester Orr, Pendleton, IN