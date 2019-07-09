Gov. Ralph Northam’s office has launched an information outreach to highlight a new policy affecting driving privileges.

Effective July 1, courts cannot suspend a person’s driving privileges for failing to pay court fines and costs.

Northam’s office and the Department of Motor Vehicles are hosting events across the state to call attention to the change, which resulted from provisions in the new state budget, and to help affected people get their licenses.

One event will take place July 29 in Bristol, but a time and location have not been announced.

“Ending this policy is long overdue — economic status should not be a factor in a person’s ability to work and provide for their families, nor should it force people to become further entangled in our criminal justice system,” Northam said in a press release.

The change only affects a person’s ability to get his or her driver’s license. It does not eliminate the requirement to pay the underlying court costs and fines. Virginians whose driving privileges are suspended or revoked for other reasons, in addition to failure to pay court fines and costs, will need to meet any other court or DMV requirements, including payment of reinstatement fees, to regain their driving privileges.

For more information about driver’s license reinstatements, visit www.dmvNOW.com/fac.