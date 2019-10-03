LARRY WAYNE CARTER ‘RED’

Larry Wayne Carter “Red”, 64, of Wise, born on March 15, 1955, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother and father, Alma and Festus Carter, one brother, Darrell Carter, wife of many years Sylvia Carter and one son, James Arthur Hall “Junior”.

Surviving are three brothers; Michael Carter, Victor Carter and Glenn and wife Linda Carter all of Wise, two sisters, Judy Beverly and husband Larry, and Wilma Carter of Wise, daughter-in-law Darlene Bledsoe and husband Brandon Bledsoe of Wise, one son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Rebecca Hall of Pound, four grandsons, James Hall and wife Magan of Wise, Douglas Hall and wife Jodi of Pound, Dakota Hall and fiancé Martha Thompson of Wise, Zachary Miller of Big Stone Gap, two granddaughters, Kayla Redling and wife Megan of Clintwood, Emily Hall of Pound, nine great grand children, PJ, Kyra, Isabelle, Harper, Skyla, Lilith, Brittick, Delilah, and Talia. Special friends, Brian Carter and wife Ashleigh, Adam Sturgill, Jennifer Davis, Judy Barnes, Bo Carter, Caleb and Lara Carter, Christian Ryans, Abbigail and Carter Barns, and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

Immediate family will meet at Holding Funeral home Monday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. before his cremation. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, October 5, at Wise Lake recreational area. Family and friends are welcome to gather in memory of Red with a dinner to follow.

Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap is in charge of the cremation service.