COEBURN — The Eastside Lady Spartans shot down the Lady Eagles from Rye Cove in straight sets,Tuesday night in a Cumberland District volleyball contest. Eastside improves their 2019 season record to an overall 9-4 and 2-0 in district play. Rye Cove fell to 4-4 and 1-1.

“I thought we played very good volleyball in the first set,” Eastside coach Brianne Bailey stated. ”We served well all night, especially in the first set. I thought we got sloppy and too complacent in the second set.”

The first set saw the Spartans get out of the gate fast with a commanding 16-3 lead. Eastside hitters Anna Whited, Laura Lanteri and Kaylee Yates controlled the net play in all sets. Eastside coasted to a 25-10 first set win.

The Lady Spartans dominated with hard and accurate serves, recording 20 total points on service aces in the match.

The Lady Eagles fought hard in the second set which saw the score tied 11 times. The last tie was recorded at 18-18. The Lady Spartans closed out the set with seven straight points added by two aces.

The third set started out like the second set with the teams trading leads early. A six-point service run by Whited vaulted the Lady Spartans into a 15-6 lead. The set ended with the Lady Spartans claiming a 25-17 victory and the 3-0 sweep.

Whited finished the night with 15 kills, 12 digs and 11 aces for the Spartans. Lanteri he’d eight kills, 12 digs, and five aces.

Yates had six kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Kacie Jones was credited with 15 digs and Tinley Hamilton provide 21 assists