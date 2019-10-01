EWING — The much-improved Lady Pioneers proved themselves a tough contender in the Cumberland District. In a five set thriller, the Lady Spartans had just a bit more in the tank and took the match 3-2 (25-20, 17-25, 25-16, 21-25, 16-14).

“We didn’t expect anything less,” Eastside coach Brianne Bailey said. “I knew Thomas Walker was a good team. I knew we would have to come down here and have to fight for every point and that’s exactly what happened. Sometimes we got lucky breaks, sometimes they got lucky breaks. That’s just how the game of volleyball goes.”

Eastside struggled out of the gate in the first set. But, senior Laura Lanteri got the Lady Spartans back in the game singlehandedly with a 10-0 serving run making an 8-16 deficit an 18-16 lead. Thomas Walker retook the lead at 19-18, but the Lady Spartans ended the set with a 7-2 run and a 25-20 victory.

Lanteri, an exchange student from Bolzano, Italy, has been a strong presence since the beginning of the season. She has bonded well with her team members and loves volleyball, which is very popular in Italy.

“I am very happy tonight,” Lanteri said. “I know the team and the coach count on me. I try to take the emotions away from my heart and just play the game. We all did that tonight.”

“The team told me this would be the hardest game in our district. It was a tough game and I am very proud of my team. We trained so hard and we were prepared,” Lanteri added.

The second set was very close until Thomas walker used a 9-1 run to break a 16-16 tie and take the set.

The third set was also extremely close until the Lady Spartans took a 17-15 advantage on the way to a victory.

In the fourth, Thomas Walker had the momentum and took the set.

The fifth set was point for point the entire way. Kaylee Yates and Anna Whited shared a block to give Eastside an 11-10 edge. Thomas Walker set up game point at 14-13.

Eastside would score the next three points, including two huge kills from Whited, to take the match 16-14.

“They put pressure on us for sure. But I think we responded well to that. It was a heck of a game,” coach Bailey added.

Whited finished with 21 kills, three blocks, 12 digs and five aces. Lanteri had eight kills, 14 digs, seven aces and 18 service points. Kaylee Yates had seven kills and seven blocks. Tinley Hamilton put up 28 assists and five kills. Leci Sensabaugh had 18 digs and five aces. Kacie Jones came up with 22 digs while Cloey Bailey had four aces.

Tonight, the Lady Spartans travel to Castlewood.