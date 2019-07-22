KENNETY RAY PERRY

Kenneth Ray Perry, 75, of Wise, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence, with his loving family by his side.

He was of the Christian faith, a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired employee from St. Mary’s Hospital after 36 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orbin Perry and Tempa Perry Cox; and a brother, Junior Perry.

Surviving are his wife, Joan Perry; daughter, Lee Ann Godfrey and husband Bob of Hanover, PA; son, Timothy Edward Buchanan and wife Carol of Mount Carmel, TN; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with one on the way; two sisters, Judy Kilgore and husband Kenneth of Front Royal and Joyce Wilson and husband Eddie of Wise; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Kenneth Ray Perry will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel in Wise with Pastor Tommy Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of services. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise is in charge of arrangements.