KENNETH RAY BUCHANAN

Kenneth Ray Buchanan, 78, of Morristown, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019.

He passed away at his home after a lengthy illness. He grew up in Pound, VA and was part owner in Buchanan & Sons Coal Company in Pound. His passion was riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles as well as being an avid car collector. For many years, he was the leader of rides venturing on trips throughout the U.S. He left behind a son, who loved him dearly, family, friends, and a multitude of biker buddies.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray (Fishman) and Ollie Buchanan; daughter, Laura Elaine Buchanan, and his wife, Patricia Buchanan.

He is survived by his son, Scott (Angie) Buchanan of Morristown; loving sister, Brenda (Coy) Boggs of Morristown; brother, Eddie (Diane) Buchanan of Wise; and step-son, Bryan (Michelle) Stubblefield of Camarillo, CA; he also leaves behind three grandchildren, Chalise Sturgill and Candice Graham of Morristown and Andrew Sturgill of Wise; six great-grandkids; and two great-great-grandkids.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at Alder Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. Entombment services were held at Hamblen Memory Gardens Mausoleum Monday, July 15 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home in Morristown.