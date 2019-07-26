Justin’s Walk will be held on Saturday Aug. 31 at Ringley Park in Coeburn. The event, which is held during the Guest River Rally on Labor Day Weekend, is a fundraiser in memory of Justin Porter who lost his battle with a brain tumor at the tender age of six. Walkers from all around the region come to raise awareness and help fund brain tumor research in his memory through the American Brain Tumor Association.

You can join the effort by obtaining sponsors, registering at the park from 8 to 9 am, and then walking as part of Justin’s “Train for the Brain”. The 3K walk is led by Justin’s Caboose. All walkers will receive a commemorative button and walkers raising $100.00 or more will receive a commemorative T-shirt. Awards will be given to the 1st place team as well as individuals and lucky drawing winners will receive lots of prizes.

Please come and join the fun while helping children have hope for a future. For more information call 275-7197.