JUNIOR RAY HERRON

Junior Ray Herron, 92, of Norton, went to be with his Lord Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home.

He worked for Bullion Hollow Coal Company for 33 years. He was an avid sports fan for many years. His favorite football team was the Washington Redskins. He also loved the game of pool, played often at Tom’s pool room and was quite good at one time. He enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a heart of gold.

He was a son of the late William McKinley Herron and Rosa Caudill Herron, and was the widower of Shirley Brickey Herron.

Junior was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict in the early 1950’s, and was a retired coal miner. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Neal Stallard, and his brothers and sisters: Clyde Herron, Harvey Herron, Paul Herron, Ann Herron Gilliam, Michael Herron, and Donna and Donald Herron.

He is survived by his children: Randall D. Herron and Debra Mullins, both of Norton, Glenda Stallard and her husband Perry and Johnny Herron, all of Pound; his sisters, Goldie Burton, Ellen Clark, Margie Wyatt, and Sue Hopkins; his grandchildren are Rachael, Matthew, Bill, Jonathan, Kristina, Johnny Jr., Brad and Cameron; his great grandchildren include Chloee, Kayla, Kasey, Alexander, Cayden, Neal, Brinleigh, Maxwell and Amara.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. Sept. 18, at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. His funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel, with the Reverend Darrell Bolling officiating. His burial, with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will meet by 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where they then will travel in procession to the Laurel Grove Cemetery for military rites conducted by the U.S. Army Honors Team and local veterans service organizations.