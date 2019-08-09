JOSEPHINE MORGAN WILSON

Josephine Morgan Wilson, 91, died Thursday, August 08, 2019 at her home in East Stone Gap.

Born in Esserville, VA, November 30, 1927, she was a daughter of John and Effie Morgan. Her husband, William Howard Wilson preceded her in death in 2017.

She is survived by her children Lanny H. Wilson, Larry Wayne Wilson, and Tandy Renee Wilson; her seven grandchildren Kimberly Sue Crowson, Eric William Wilson, Brian Wayne Wilson, Miranda Renee Kilgore, Derrick Seth Kilgore, Cody Wilson LaMountain, and Cheyenne Autumn Baker; her eight great grandchildren Christopher Crowson, Ciera Wilson, Connor Wilson, Devin Wilson, Alexandra Riley Wilson, Kayley Grace Kilgore, Greyson Seth Kilgore and Lauren Kilgore.

A graveside funeral service for Mrs. Wilson will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11 at the Riverside Cemetery in East Stone Gap.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Wilson family.