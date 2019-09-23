JOHNNIE ‘JOHN’ MERLE MCELYEA

Johnnie “John” Merle McElyea, 71, of Coeburn, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19th, 2019, at Wellmont Hospice House Bristol, TN.

He was born in Lee County, Virginia to Edith Carico and Eugene “Beans” McElyea. He served the United States Army during the Vietnam War; he later married Nona Mullins on November 14, 1970.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Kevin Taylor, sister Sharon McElyea, and two great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Coeburn VFW Post #8652; member of the Rural Missionary Baptist Church; a retired employee of the Westmoreland Coal Company and a member of the UMWA.

He is survived in life by his wife Nona McElyea, daughters Melissa and Tonya, six siblings (Mary Rollin, Gary McElyea, Kenneth McElyea, Eddie McElyea, Judy Fuhr, Steve McElyea,) five grandchildren, one godchild, three great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, loving soul, and

his love for his family, country, and the outdoors.

The family received friends Sunday, Sept. 22, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Coeburn,. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Willie Ratliff officiating. Military services and entombment were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23 by the Local VFW members and the Virginia National Guard at the Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood.

In lieu of flowers, John’s request was to make donations to Rural Missionary Baptist Church, 162 Columbine Road, Kingsport, TN 37660. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online.

Sturgill Funeral Home in Coeburn, in charge of arrangements.