JOHN PIERCE ‘PETIE’ NELSON

‘I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day:…’ – 2 Timothy 4:7-8

On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Heaven gained the kindest, sweetest and most precious angel when the Lord took John “Petie” Nelson home to live with him where he received his complete healing and a new body from the Lord. From the time of his birth, Petie battled against many medical problems, but in spite of it all, he lived his life dedicated to loving others. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his warm hugs, and his desire to always help and encourage everyone around him.

Petie was a lifelong resident of Wise, a graduate of J.J. Kelly High School and Clinch Valley College. He found many ways to be of services to others with his involvement on boards and organizations. He served 12+ years as a Director and 5+ years as an Associate Director of the Lonesome Pine Soil and Water Conservation District. He was Treasurer and Scorekeeper for Envirothon competitions and helped with numerous other educational programs. He was also a member of the Guest River Restoration Project, Big Sandy River Restoration Project, Keep Wise County Clean, Hopkins Chapel Choir and a proud member of the Republican Party.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ms. Edith “Peggy” Nelson and Dr. Pierce D. Nelson; and sisters, Cheryl Nelson and Susan Hopkins.

Surviving are brothers and sisters, Melinda Dotson and husband Bill, Darlene Wilson, Denese McAmis and husband Tommy, Bobby Wilson and wife Carolyn, James Wilson and wife Jennifer, Delores Smith and husband Worley, Hans Nelson and wife Janet, Danny Nelson and wife Rose, Sally Roop and husband Eddie and Lisa McClellan; a host of special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Family will be receiving friends from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Mt. Olive Church, 9614 Coeburn Mountain Rd, Wise. Graveside committal services and burial will follow in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn. Pallbearers will be nephews, Robert Meade, Chad Dotson, Cory Dotson, Matthew Wilson, Christopher Wilson, Michael Smith, Nathan Dotson and Tyler Nelson.

