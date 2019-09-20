The GO Virginia Region One council’s recently-updated strategic plan targets the same job-creating sectors as the council’s original 2017 plan.

The updated plan was approved late last month.

GO Virginia, or Growth and Opportunity for Virginia, is a state-created initiative pairing private sector interests with public economic development entities.

The council for Region One, which stretches from Grayson County to the Kentucky line, works with other organizations in a race to create new jobs faster than existing jobs vanish.

Key target industries the council hopes to help attract to the region include:

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING

• Average yearly wage: More than $43,800.

• Region’s strengths: An existing local manufacturing culture; current local manufacturing industry growth; available sites, buildings; miners with transferable skills.

• Weaknesses: Some lack of appropriate recognized training credentials; not all sites have the necessary infrastructure for such employers; a lack of awareness about career opportunities; not enough training alignment between education and employers.

• Threats: Population loss; low enrollment can threaten the ability to sustain training programs; people who are working two to three jobs might struggle to get retraining; declining rail traffic could leaded to deferred railroad maintenance.

FOOD, BEVERAGE MANUFACTURING

• Average wage: More than $42,831.

• Strengths: Nearly 9,000 farms in region, responsible for 33 percent of Virginia cattle sales; some research and development is already taking place; existing skill sets align with manufacturing.

• Weaknesses: A lack of industry standard credentials; difficulty finding experienced workers; lower wages; a lack of training alignment between education and employers; aging farmers.

• Threats: Automation; overall job decline; fluctuating livestock prices; population decline; weak education enrollment; a lack of career awareness; a labor-intensive certification process.

ENERGY, MINERALS

Average wage: Nearly $77,600.

• Strengths: High export market; high wages; a big existing workforce; transferable job skills; the highest quality metallurgical coal in the world.

• Weaknesses: Coal industry decline and the ripple effect; lack of a profitable model for alternative energy; lack of a critical mass of research, development and funds for commercial projects; public sentiment against coal and increased regulation.

• Threats: Population loss; diminishing railroad upkeep; commercial power providers withdrawing support for alternative energy; continued fossil fuel decline; the economics of deploying new technology.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Average wage: $64,700.

• Strengths: An emergency local industry cluster; a strong educational focus on infotech; competitive pay; the area’s lower cost of living; low tax rates and utility costs.

• Weaknesses: Not that many firms here yet; a lack of some industry readiness credentials; a lack of public awareness about career opportunities; unused capacity in training programs; a lack of co-working spaces.

• Threats: Population loss; unstable funding for continued programs; aging broadband infrastructure; a perception that the region lacks creative workers; interstate partnership red tape.

OTHER SECTORS

As with the 2017 report, the council support tourism-related economic growth but doesn’t target it because of the relatively low wages.

Also, the council does not target health care because investment “generally grows with the region’s population and is not targeted by economic developers for expansion into a region.”

STRATEGIES

Strategies going forward include:

• Talent: Do more to align education/training programs with industry needs; build a strong pipeline of training participants valued by targeted employers; increase awareness of opportunities; increase industry-recognized degrees and credentials.

• Sites, infrastructure: Emphasize the fact that employers locating here can reach half the U.S. population within a day’s drive; ensure that current and new sites are certified for targeted industries; assess the quality of utilities and broadband; leverage regional industrial facility authorities to create larger, regional sites.

• Innovation, scale-up support: Create a “coordinating entity” to focus on high-growth company development; emphasize education programs that support innovation and entrepreneurship; find more sources of working capital; support increased research and development by existing employers.

ACTIONS SO FAR

The 2019 report also details actions the Region One council has taken over the last two years, including:

• United Way created Ignite internships, a two-year project aimed at aligning high school courses with employer needs. Expected to work with at least 40 new employers and provide 120 internships. GO Virginia provided $250,000.

• Mountain Empire Community College’s Center for Workforce & Innovation, at the former Appalachia Elementary School, is promoting “smart farming” that uses drone technology to improve farming techniques and increase yields and profits. The program also benefits MECC’s development of the first unmanned aerial system associate degree in the state community college system. GO Virginia provided $310,372.

• Carroll County is developing a regional livestock and educational center. GO Virginia provided $100,000.

• The Southwest Virginia Technology Council launched SWVA Hub Link, a project that connects job seekers to technology jobs and training. GO Virginia provided more than $27,500.

• Virginia Tech is conducting research in Wise County on converting coal to graphene, a highly useful substance in manufacturing. GO Virginia contributed $25,000.

• A new regional industrial facilities authority serving Norton and the counties of Wise, Lee, Dickenson and Scott created a two-year coordinator’s position to oversee two projects: Development of a new industry site between Norton and Wise, and development of an initiative that aims to attract new residents to “homestead” on formerly mined sites. GO Virginia contributed $50,000.

• Appalachian Voices launched a solar energy jobs, manufacturing and investment initiative. GO Virginia contributed nearly $70,950.

• Region One has launched a collaboration with Region Three aimed at increasing training capacity in precision machining, welding, IT/cybersecurity, robotics/mechatronics and advanced materials.

Overall, the report states, GO Virginia has invested more than $833,800 in Southwest Virginia projects that leveraged another nearly $1.34 million of investment, along with local funding of $253,500.