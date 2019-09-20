Those who work every day to improve far Southwest Virginia’s economy aim for a target that’s in constant motion.

And the target is moving in the wrong direction.

That’s one message from the numbers presented in a recently-released regional job creation report.

Late last month, GO Virginia’s Region One council approved an update of its development plan for 13 counties and three cities in westernmost Virginia. The original plan was approved in 2017.

GO Virginia, or Growth and Opportunity for Virginia, is a state-created initiative pairing private sector interests with public economic development entities.

The council for Region One, which stretches from Carroll County to the Kentucky line, works with other organizations in a race to create new jobs faster than existing jobs vanish.

According to the report, Region One saw a slight employment decline during 2018, while Virginia overall saw 1.6 percent job growth. During the fourth quarter of 2018, Region One had 139,075 jobs — a decline of 389 since the start of 2017.

Coal mine employment, surprisingly, has seen a slight uptick since the first report. As of two years ago, coal mines employed about 57 percent of the region’s energy workers. As of the new report, that was up to 62.5 percent. There were about 2,230 mining jobs in the first quarter of 2017, but the number jumped to more than 2,500 by the fourth quarter of 2018.

There is currently a modest increase in mining of metallurgical coal for steel production, the report notes.

But it predicts the trend won’t hold.

In 2017, the first report projected that coal employment would decline by an average of 2.1 percent annually over the next decade. Now, the projection is a 2.8 percent annual decline.

Coal production is not expected to rise significantly because of lower natural gas prices and growing renewable fuel sources to generate electricity, the report states.

DEMOGRAPHICS

The report looks both at Region One and the region’s “labor shed,” which includes six Virginia localities outside the region, three Tennessee counties, one West Virginia county and Pike County, Ky.

The 2017 report projected that Region One’s population would lose more than 8,100 people through 2027. According to the new report, Region One is expected to lose more than 17,900 people through 2029. Meanwhile, the region’s labor shed population continues to grow.

The 2017 report noted that 19.2 percent of the population was ages 18-34. That percentage has dropped to 18.9 percent. Two years ago, 17.5 percent of the population was 65 or older. Now, it’s 20.1 percent.

But educational attainment and poverty rates took a slight encouraging turn.

In 2017, nearly 16 percent of Region One’s population lacked a high school diploma, compared to 13.1 percent in the labor shed and 9.5 percent statewide. As of the new report, slightly less than 15 percent of those in Region One lack a diploma, compared to 12.5 percent in the labor shed and 9.2 percent statewide.

The 2017 report noted that from 2011 to 2015, 19.2 percent of the region’s residents lived below the poverty line. Now, the percentage is 18.3.

According to the 2019 report, the region’s labor force participation — people who are able to work and are working — was only 50.33 percent, compared with 54.7 percent in the labor shed and 65.5 percent statewide.

An online community survey was distributed earlier this year, with 144 people responding. Most of them were full-time employed residents between ages 35-44 and between ages 55-64 who have lived in the region at least 10 years.

Of those, 23 percent said they are considering whether to leave the region “for job opportunities and improved quality of life.”

HIGHER EDUCATION

Both the region and its labor shed have seen slight growth since the 2017 report in all but two categories:

• Health and related professions: More than 5,300 certificates or degrees awarded in 2015; 5,406 awarded in 2017.

• Business, management, marketing, related: Nearly 3,700 certificates or degrees in 2015; 3,751 in 2017.

• Engineering: Nearly 2,100 certificates or degrees in 2015; 2,272 in 2017.

• Liberal arts, general studies, humanities: Nearly 2,700 certificates or degrees in 2015; 2,724 in 2017.

• Education: Nearly 1,300 certificates or degrees in 2015; 1,281 in 2017.

• Social sciences: Nearly 1,200 certificates or degrees in 2015; 1,170 in 2017.

• Computers, information sciences: Nearly 800 certificates or degrees in 2015; 804 in 2017.

JOB MIX

As with the 2017 report, three manufacturing industries continued to add jobs in the region.

The first report noted these industries had added more than 100 employees during the previous five years:

• Transportation equipment: First report, added 989 jobs; 2019 report, added another 430 jobs.

• Wood products: First report, added 212 jobs; 2019 report, added another 222 jobs.

• Food: First report, added 109 jobs; 2019 report, added another 338 jobs.

Also, the 2019 report identified these other regional industries that added more than 100 employees in the past five years: Chemicals, 429 jobs; beverage and tobacco products, 358 jobs; nonmetallic mineral products, 337 jobs; paper, 157 jobs; miscellaneous, 126 jobs.

FORECAST

Both reports made these job trend projections over the next decade:

• Medical: In the 2017 report, physicians’ offices were expected to see 1 percent growth, more than 320 jobs, but hospitals would see a .5 percent decline, or loss of 155 jobs. In the new report, physicians’ offices project growth of .9 percent, or 259 jobs, while hospitals are expected to see a .7 percent decline, or loss of 222 jobs.

• Public schools: The 2017 report projected a 1 percent decline, losing nearly 820 jobs. The new report projects a 1.2 percent decline, losing 919 jobs.

• Restaurants, other dining: The 2017 report projected a .5 percent decline, losing 475 jobs. The new report projects a .4 percent decline, losing 375 jobs.

• Coal mining: The 2017 report projected a 2.1 percent decline, losing 433 jobs. The new report projects a 2.8 percent decline, losing 631 jobs.

• Police, administration of justice: The 2017 report projected a 1.2 percent decline, losing 581 jobs. The new report projects a 1.4 percent decline, losing 638 jobs.

According to the 2019 report, over the next decade, starting with the fourth quarter of 2018, the fastest growing occupation group in Region One will be personal care and service occupations. Within that group, personal care and service is expected to gain 557 jobs; healthcare support is expected to grow by 288 jobs; and community and social services is expected to gain 234 jobs.

However, the report notes, the wages are low: $22,400 for personal care and service, $26,400 for healthcare support and $38,100 for community and social services.