JO ANN (HARRIS) POPE

Jo Ann (Harris) Pope, 92, of Waynesboro, PA. and formerly of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Quincy Village.

Born March 30, 1927, in Calvin, Va., she was the younger of two daughters born to the late Robert Ellis Harris and Vonda Adams Harris. She grew up in Pound, Va., where she later graduated from Christopher Gist High School in 1945. She received three Bachelor’s degrees: in Home Economics, English, and Science from VPI (Virginia Tech) and later received three Master’s degrees in: Supervision, Administration, and School Counseling from Radford University. While at VPI, she met and married her husband, Joe, on July 1, 1949, in Blacksburg, VA.

Mrs. Pope taught Home Economics, English, Science and Social Studies and all grades from kindergarten to 12th grade. She retired from Fred M. Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge, Va., in 1983. Following her retirement from teaching, she became a paralegal secretary for the Small Business Association in Phoenix. She was Methodist by faith and a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Phoenix, Ariz., and locally a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Waynesboro. She was an avid bowler, loved to play the piano, a lover of sparkly jewelry, and had donated over six gallons of blood to the United Blood Service. She was a generous and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Jean Collins and son-in-law Wayne Cheek.

She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Pope Cheek and son Robert Pope (Kelly), five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held for family and friends at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11887 Mentzer Gap Road, on Monday, July 29, at 11 a.m. Graveside military services will follow on Tuesday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Quincy Village, Benevolent Care Fund, 6596 Orphanage Road, Waynesboro, PA, 17268.

