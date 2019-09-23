JIMMY KYLE BANKS

Jimmy Kyle Banks, 74, of Burlington, KS, died at KU Med Center on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Jim was born on April 15, 1945, in Pound to Shade E. and Dolly Herndon Banks. Growing up in Pound, Jim was one of five siblings, Greta (Benny) Boggs, S.E. (Linda) Banks, Ramona (Jimmy) Webb, and Pamela (Danny) Elswick.

Both parents, S.E., and Ramona preceded Jim in death.

Working in his father’s auto shop, Jim learned to work on motors and at the family pool hall, he learned to play pool, which he continued to enjoy playing throughout his life.

In 1967, Jim was wounded by enemy assault in Vietnam and suffered severe injury. He was awarded the Purple Heart. Jim was very proud of his military service.

During his lifetime, Jim enjoyed many pastimes and professions. He was active in local rodeos in Team Pen. He loved to take his speed boat out on the lake and pull friends as they skied or tubed. Jim was a ranch hand, a welder (Rod Burner), and auto mechanic and car salesman until his retirement.

On January 24, 1977, Jim married Nancy Norman, in Austin, Texas. Nancy preceded him in death.

On December 28, 2016, Jim married Shelley M. Anna in Greeneville, TN.

Jim loved animals - especially his dogs. Jake and Little Bit were his constant companions until his death.

Jim is survived by his wife, Shelley, sisters Greta Boggs of Pound and Pamela Elswick of Rogersville, TN, as well as many relatives and friends.

Per Jim’s wishes, he was cremated. No services are planned. Interment will be in the Hall’s Summit Cemetery.

Contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.