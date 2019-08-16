Jenna Riley is guest host for the Tuesday, Aug. 20 open mic at Appalachia Cultural Arts Center. At 14, Riley is already a seasoned musician with a resume including appearances at The Exchange Place in Kingsport and the “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” pre-show. She’s also recorded a CD, “Drifting.” ACAC open mic welcomes all family-friendly performers, including musicians, poets, storytellers and dancers.

Performer sign-ins start at 5:30 p.m., with the music starting at 6 o’clock.

This is a free program; ACAC is on Main Street, downtown Appalachia.