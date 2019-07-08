JEFFERY WRIGHT

Jeffery Wright, 53, of Wise, entered into eternity Thursday July 4, 2019 from the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN after a courageous battle with cancer. His loving mother was by his side.

Jeffery was a Christian of the Baptist faith. He was a loving and devoted son who had lived with and cared for his mother Margie until the time of his illness. It was then that she cared for him until his passing.

Jeffery was born in Dorton, KY but his family moved to Lansing MI when he was one year old. He was raised there and spent most of life there until moving to Wise with his mother. Jeffery was a mechanic by trade and loved to work on and tinker with cars and trucks. He loved to race his 1972 Chevy Nova. He also liked old television shows like Mayberry and Walker Texas Ranger, action movies and country music videos. Jeffery was known by all for the special bond he had with his mother and the way he took care of her. She will certainly miss him greatly.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his father, Minas Franklin Wright; his grandparents, Manuel Vanover and Elsie Fields and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his mother, Margie Gage of Wise; his aunts Marie Maynard (Roger), Lilliam Johnson (Earl) and Loraine Domagalski (Dennis); an uncle Eugene Vanover; several cousins; special friends Ricky and Pam Hyden; and a host of friends and loved ones.

Funeral services were conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday July 7 in the Baker Funeral Home chapel with Elders Robert Osborne, James Tackett and Carson Wright officiating. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until time of services.

Graveside committal services were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday July 8 at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton where family members and friends served as pallbearers.

View our recent obituaries at: www.bakerfuneralhomepound.com

