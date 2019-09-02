JANICE RENEE ADDINGTON

Janice Renee Addington, 66, of Wise, gained her Angel Wings on Friday, August 31, 2019.

Janice was of the Baptist faith. She believed in kindness and certainly showed that to all who came her way. She knew no strangers, always offering a kind smile and a welcoming home. Her hobbies included reading, bird watching and gardening.

Janice was loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Ethel Cox Perry; and a brother, Frank Perry.

Surviving are her loving husband of 50 years, William “Mack” Addington; two sons, Mark Addington and wife, Lori of Wise and Kevin Addington of Wise; special daughter, Alora Addington, of the home; four grandchildren, William Addington, Hunter Addington, Austin Addington and Lexi Addington; two sisters, Georgia and the late Carl Water of High Springs, FL and Goldie Slone and husband Steve of Norton; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services for Janice Addington will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel in Wise with Eddie Gilliam and Elder Stacy Potter officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until time of services at 7 p.m. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Wise Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession.

