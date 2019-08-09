JAMES VERNON ALLEN

James Vernon Allen, 78, passed away August 5, 2019.

James was born in Louellen, KY and moved to Keokee, VA when he was six years old. He graduated from Keokee High School in 1959 and he attended Clinch Valley College in Wise.

James was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force for 25 years and then retired from the U.S. postal service in 2001 having worked in the Norton Post Office. He was preceeded in death by his parents Eliza Allen and Phillip and Effie Allen.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years Joanne Allen; children Becky and husband Shane Sauerbrei of Dandridge, TN, Jimmy and wife Katina Allen of Keokee, Derrick and wife Christy Allen of Big Stone Gap; siblings Wanda and husband Tom Lobiondo of Smith, KY, Clayton and wife Jean Allen of Keokee; grandchildren Taylor, Seth, Amber, Jim, Josh, Breanna, Erica, Derrick Jr.; great grandchildren Sunshine, Evan, Ashlyn, Jakobe, Ryker, Tristan, Everlee, Lilliana, Preslee, Breelyn, Hudson.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. in the Morris Cemetery in Keokee with clergymen Bruce Johnson officiating.

Pallbearers will be grandsons

Immediately following the services the family invites everyone to their home for a memorial dinner.

Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net

Mullins Funeral Home and Staff in Clintwood are serving the Allen family.