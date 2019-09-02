JAMES EDWARD PETREY SR.

James Edward Petrey Sr., 91, of Lynchburg, VA, husband of Jean Hodge Petrey, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.

He was born on March 20, 1928, in Norton, VA, son of the late William Artz Petrey and Vinnie Tucker Petrey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings.

James was a member of Gospel Community Church Rivermont (formerly Rivermont Avenue Baptist Church). He was a former employee of the Clinchfield Coal Company and retired owner/operator of Petrey’s Gun Store, which he started in 1965. He was very active in local civic affairs, including serving as an adult leader with the Boy Scouts of America, in which he had been a member since the age of 11 and won many awards. He was active in NRA gun safety programs, the Isaac Walton League of America, and a former member of the Lion’s Club. In his free time he enjoyed stamp and coin collecting, genealogy research and was a model train enthusiast.

In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by three children, Virginia Petrey Van Gurp and husband, John, of Lynchburg, James E. Petrey Jr. and wife, Paula, of Lynchburg and Patricia Petrey Justis and husband, Joel, of Pawleys Island, S.C.; nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Whitten Funeral Home, 7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. in the Whitten Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the charitable organization of your choice.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.