JACKIE RAY LAWSON

Jackie Ray “Jack” Lawson, 83, of Mooresburg, TN, formerly of Wise County, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at his home on Cherokee Lake.

Jack was a Christian of the Baptist faith. He was a long time Deputy Sheriff with the Wise County Sheriff’s Department having retired as a Captain of the department. At the time of his death he was the owner of Lawson Campground in Mooresburg. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend.

Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Frankie” Lawson; his son, Jackie Lynn Lawson; his parents, Herbert “Hub” and Thelma Osborne; his brother, Bill Lawson; and Sarah “Pat” Lawson, his first wife and the mother of his children.

Survivors include his son, Tim (Mechele) Lawson, his daughter, Brandy Lawson, his step-daughter Brandy Morgan; two step-sons, Ted (Karen) Barnette and Todd (Crystal) Barnette, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, and six step-great grandchildren. Other survivors include his daughter-in-law, Vanda Lawson and sister-in-law, Nevada Lawson; four wonderful caregivers, Robin Hatley, Shannon Brummitte, Lisa Pearson and Christine Salvalaggio and his campground family at Lawson Campground.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Stacy Potter officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m to travel in procession to the cemetery.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton is serving the Lawson family.