JACK OWENS

Jack P. Owens, 96, of Norton, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. from injuries sustained in a lawn mower accident.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran during WWII serving in Europe and the Philippines. He was a member of the Wilson Chapel Church in the Needmore community for many years. Jack loved singing and was involved with The Guiding Light Quartet, The Revelators, The Highland Gospelaires and anyone at church willing to sing. He loved golfing with Benny Boles and Albert Elkins. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Eva Mae Robbins Owens, his parents, Jim and Martha Owens; his sisters, Agnes, Beatrice and Mildred; his brothers, Percy and Hagamon.

Jack is survived by his two daughters, Jackie (Delbert) Sturgill and Judy (Jim) Sturgill; four grandchildren, Lisa (Randy) Lawson, Tim Sturgill, Lori Crisp and Cindy (Jeff) Elkins; eight great grandchildren, Brooke, Landon, Reagan, Destinee, Jazmin, Miracle, Mary Paige and Allison; several nieces and nephews and a very special caregiver, Janice Cantrell.

Funeral services were conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Randy Sturgill, Rev. Benny Boles and Rev. Larry Hammonds officiating. The Gate City National Guard Funeral Honors Team and local veterans groups will conduct military entombment rites at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Family and friends will gather by 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home to travel in procession to the cemetery.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton is serving the Owens family.