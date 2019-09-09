JACK CARROLL STURGILL

Jack Carroll Sturgill, 86, of Petersburg, WV passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

He was born November 3, 1932 in Norton, Virginia and was a son of the late Oscar and Sybil (Cole) Sturgill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Gene Huff; one brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Virginia Ann Sturgill.

Mr. Sturgill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia R. Sturgill, four sons, Thomas P. (Jan) Sturgill of Pittsburgh, PA, Daniel A. (Linda) Sturgill of Hickory, NC, Mark K. (Janice) Sturgill of Petersburg, WV and Benjamin C. Sturgill of Brooklyn, NY; four grandsons, Joshua C. Sturgill, Dalton L. Brennan, Wesley J. Sturgill and Brandon Sturgill; one granddaughter, Sarah Sturgill; one sister, Dixie (Jim) Hill of Big Stone Gap, VA and foster brother, William Butch (Donna) Hutchinson of Norton, VA

Mr. Sturgill served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Remey during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. He graduated from North Carolina State University with BS in Forestry. He retired from Westvaco Corporation as a forester for the Luke Mill. He owned and operated Sturgill and Son’s Christmas Tree Farm for 50 years in Pocahontas County, WV. He was inducted into the WV Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame. He was a member of the WV Forestry Association and member of the Society of American Foresters. He also was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church and Petersburg Lions Club.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening; fly fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time at his Christmas Tree farm where he felt close to his Creator. He was a very kind, gentle and compassionate man who always put others ahead of himself.

Graveside Service will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap with Pastor Nick Brewer officiating. A reception will follow at First Baptist Church of Appalachia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main Street, Petersburg, WV 26847 or Gideons International.

Online condolences www.schaefferfuneralhome.com