J. SHELTON BOLLING

J. Shelton Bolling, 94, of Pound, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tenn.

He was a lifelong resident of Pound and a member of Masonic Lodge. Mr. Bolling was a former surface miner and owner operator of Bolling Alignment and Auto Parts. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Mr. Bolling was a dedicated Christian.

Mr. Bolling was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Anne Lora Colley Bolling, sister, Anita Bolling Fleming, brother, Gary Neal Bolling and daughter-in-law, Glema Sue Bolling.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Jane Baker Bolling of Pound; son, Shelton Reed Bolling of Grundy; daughters, Penny Bolling of Pound and Beth Bolling of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother, Clarence “Sonny” Bolling of North Carolina; grandchildren, Jocelyn Gibson, Jon Habersetzer and Clint Bolling; great-grandchildren, Ian Williams, Chance Williams and Macy Williams.

Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Clintwood Funeral Home chapel with Thomas Shell officiating. Visitation was held at 4 p.m. Graveside services were conducted Saturday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. in the Bolling Cemetery, Pound. Family and friends served as pallbearers.

