As September and fall approach us, black bears in Southwest Virginia will be looking for acorns, hickory nuts, and beech nuts to fatten up for a long winter in the den.

Black bears become more active in the fall to maximize foraging to gain as much weight as possible to sustain them during the denning period. Let’s hope we have a good crop of acorns and other nuts (hard mast) to sustain not only bears but many wildlife species this fall and winter.

If we don’t have a productive hard mast crop, bears may come to look for easy meals like improperly stored garbage, bird seed, or pet food. Once bears feed on these items near our homes, they eventually lose their natural and healthy fear of humans and can cause property damage.

Bears that become habituated and food conditioned to people, our homes, and businesses have low chances of survival and quickly become a nuisance. It is all of our responsibility to keep bears wild by securing or removing bear attractants at our homes and businesses. It is unlawful to continue to allow a bear access to these items and other bear attractants.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has also added additional hunting opportunity for bears in Southwest Virginia this year. An additional week of bear rifle season was added that overlaps with deer rifle season.

Also, for towns and cities in the commonwealth that allow discharge of firearms or archery gear, there is a new open season from Oct. 5 through Jan. 4, 2020.

This new season does not supersede local ordinances regarding discharge of firearms and/or archery gear. Please go to DGIF’s website for more information about bear hunting seasons: https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/hunting/regulations/bear/.

And, finally, some frequently asked questions regarding bears in our area:

Q-Does DGIF stock bears in my county?

A- No. A few bears were released by DGIF in the 1990s in areas near High Knob on the George Washington-Jefferson National Forest. Those bears were few and not contributing factors to population increases seen over the past 20 years.

Q-Do bears hibernate here?

A- No. Bears don’t technically hibernate like a ground squirrel. They do go into a metabolic state called torpor that’s like deep sleep. They do not eat, drink, urinate or defecate for months. They do occasionally emerge from the den to look for food. If food is available (like pet food or garbage) they may stay out all winter.

Q- Does DGIF trap and relocate bears?

A- No. Almost all conflicts involving bears are easily resolved by removing or securing the attractant and harassing the bear. Although DGIF can trap bears, it rarely resolves the problem. Relocating a bear can potentially move the problems elsewhere, and adult bears quite often return to the site of capture.

For more information about bears and their management, please go to Virginia Department of Game and inland Fisheries website: https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/wildlife/bear/.

Or if you are experiencing a bear conflict, please call the Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 855/571-9003.

Thompson is a DGIF biologist working in Southwest Virginia.