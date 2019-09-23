IRA ‘JEFF’ MAGGARD

Ira “Jeff” Maggard, 67, of Wise, passed away peacefully from this life on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Norton Community Hospital in Norton.

Jeff was a retired coal miner of 39 years and a member of the Church of Christ.

He was known for his gentle and faithful spirit. He was a loyal and selfless man that always put others first. He had a smile that could light up a room. He was an amazing husband, loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Burkless and Ethel Maggard; brother, Donald Bruce Maggard; and two brothers-in-law, Meredith Matthews and Scott Johnson.

Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, Sharon Maggard; son, Shawn Maggard and wife Rachel; daughter, Melissa Cantrell and husband Jeff; three very adored grandchildren who he loved to spoil and make laugh, Hannah, Xander and Weslee; two sisters, Cuba Matthews of Riverview, FL and Juanita Ramey and husband Don of Bluff City, TN; sister-in-law, Charlene Johnson of Bean Station, TN; two very special uncles, Rusty Kelly and wife Vernilla and Ira Maggard and wife Shelby; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Ira “Jeff” Maggard were held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel in Wise with Brother Chris Fleming officiating. Family received friends from 5 p.m. time of services. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise is in charge of arrangements.