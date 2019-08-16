Purple loosestrife caught my eye 10 or 15 years ago in a reputable nursery catalog. A gorgeous perennial, it was classified then as a “vigorous grower,” but I still considered buying it since the shade of my property often controls a “vigorous grower.”

Reading beyond that catalog—remember it’s in business to sell its stock—warned me that purple loosestrife is more than vigorous: it is invasive.

Recently I wrote about cattails. This week I passed by that pond and noted large stands of purple loosestrife mixed with the cattails. When it appeared there some years ago, out of curiosity I traced the creek near the pond and saw purple loosestrife all along its banks for at least a half mile.

This highly invasive wetlands plant, though very attractive, eventually kills out cattails, grasses and other existing plants, and can clog drainage ditches. It provides no food or habitat for wildlife and has no natural enemy or control in North America. It came here from Europe in the 1800s, possibly in soil from settlers’ garden plants stowed in a ship hold.

I don’t want to denigrate all loosestrife. Only the purple is invasive, so it should be safe to plant white gooseneck loosestrife, or fringed loosestrife which is native to moist parts of North America.

You know another invasive plant: kudzu, jokingly called “the plant that ate the South.” It can grow as much as a foot per day, 60 feet in a growing season. In its native China and Japan it is grown for its edible starchy roots, for a fiber made from stems, and it is a useful fodder crop for livestock.

Kudzu was introduced in the U.S. in 1876 as a forage crop, and farmers were encouraged to plant it for erosion control. It finally was recognized as a pest species in 1953.

Good luck if you try to root it out because kudzu develops a massive taproot. It can be some 7 inches in diameter, 6 feet or more long, and weigh up to 400 pounds. As many as 30 vines can grow from just one root crown.

You likely know other invasive, or even “vigorous,” plants, many of them attractive in their own way.

Think of multiflora rose, Japanese knotweed, garlic mustard, Russian olive, English ivy, Chinese wistaria, running bamboo, and even water lilies.

Tree-of-heaven (lovely name!), the Ailanthus tree, can take over a forest which has been timbered, and will choke out all native hardwood trees.

When we plan home gardens we want plants classified as hardy so they thrive and last many years. But just as purple loosestrife, once called a “vigorous grower,” proved to be invasive, “hardy” could be a code word. Hardiness is also a key characteristic of an invasive plant, so do further research, then choose plants carefully.

Sharon Daniels is a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer.