A Red Onion State Prison inmate has been convicted of sending threats by mail.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen’s office announced that Randall J. Keystone was convicted Sept. 10 in U.S. district court in Abingdon.

Keystone, 55, was convicted of two counts of transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another person.

According to evidence presented at trial, Keystone, while incarcerated at Red Onion, sent a pair of threatening letters to the former state prosecutor who handled his case in the late 1990s. The former state prosecutor, who is now an assistant U.S. attorney in North Carolina, received one letter at his home and one at his office.

In both letters, written on or about Jan. 11, 2017, Keystone wrote, “How’d you like someone to put a bullit [sic] in your head? How’d you like me to be the one to do it?”