A Wise County grand jury has indicted eight people on charges of alleged violence.

Those indicted Aug. 21 include:

• Sam Landers Hicks, 42, 3060 Sixth St., St. Paul: One count of aggravated malicious wounding, punishable by up to life in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer responded April 7 to a call at a St. Paul residence. A woman said Hicks had assaulted her, striking her face and back. The woman “had obvious injuries consistent with her statement,” according to the complaint.

• William M. Mills, 35, 706 Second St., Coeburn: Two counts of malicious wounding, each punishable by up to 20 years; one count of strangulation, punishable by up to five years; two counts of assaulting and battering a family member, each punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

A criminal complaint is not available, according to the commonwealth attorney’s office. Mills allegedly assaulted a woman at the residence on April 21.

• Yusef Lateef Thornton, 35, 3800 Del Mar Dr., Woodbridge: Three counts of malicious wounding, each punishable by up to 20 years.

According to a criminal complaint, Thornton on May 30 drove up to two men walking on a road, one of them carrying a two-year-old. Thornton allegedly punched one man, causing him to drop the child. Thornton then allegedly punched the man again and punched the child. “There were several witnesses to this incident,” according to the reporting officer.

• Wilson Harmon Branham, 52, 8177 Penobscott Rd., Wise: One count of malicious wounding, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of strangulation, punishable by up to five years.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer responded to a May 24 “domestic situation” and was told that an argument over money escalated to Branham assaulting a woman, stabbing her in the arm, strangling a man to momentary unconsciousness and slashing another person’s tires.

• James Morrison Johnson, 29, 5639 Flatwoods Rd., Rose Hill, Va.: One count of attempted first degree murder, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, punishable by up to five years; one count of using a firearm while committing a felony, punishable by a minimum three years.

A criminal complaint is not available, according to the prosecutor’s office. Johnson allegedly attempted to shoot a Wise County man on Dec. 8, 2018, but the office cannot release further details at this time “for privacy reasons,” Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ken Lammers said.

• Gary Lyle Hudson, 56, 10107 Sparrow Hawk Rd., Coeburn: One count of strangulation, punishable by up to five years.

According to a criminal complaint, Hudson on June 8 allegedly smacked, choked to unconsciousness and otherwise assaulted a woman while he was intoxicated.

• Christopher Lee Elliott, 23, 401 Sherman Crouse Dr., Big Stone Gap: One count of assault and battery of a police officer, punishable by up to five years; one count of obstructing justice, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 14, a sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop in East Stone Gap. While the officer tried to secure another person in the car, Elliott allegedly tried to leave, then physically struggled with and injured the officer.

• Jimmy D. Dorton Jr., 38, 440 Dry Branch Rd., Jonancy, Ky.: One count of assaulting and battering a family or household member, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer responded to a domestic call April 12 at a local motel and was told that Dorton physically assaulted a woman. She had evidence of injury.