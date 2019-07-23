Five people have been indicted on charges of alleged violence, while one person has been charged with child abuse and neglect.

Those indicted July 15 by a Wise County grand jury include:

• Tyler Zachary Hyatt, 20, 11438 Bedford Rd., Coeburn: Two counts of aggravated malicious bodily injury, each punishable by up to life in prison; one count of malicious bodily injury, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of assaulting and battering a family or household member, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of abduction, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

According to a criminal complaint, in mid-January, Hyatt allegedly admitted to police that he attacked a household member. Hyatt allegedly said that while he was intoxicated on drugs or coming down off drugs, he threw the alleged victim on a bed, struck the victim, threw the victim against walls and furniture, grabbed the person’s hair and slammed the person’s head on the floor. This allegedly took place over several days. The alleged victim was diagnosed with a brain bleed and placed on a ventilator to assist with breathing, and continues to experience hearing problems and blurred vision.

• Jeremiah T. Wells, 37, 1307 Crackers Neck Rd., Big Stone Gap: One count of malicious wounding, punishable by up to 20 years.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 11, Wells allegedly struck a household member on the face with a plastic ice tray, causing cuts and bleeding.

• Floyd Franklin Padgett, 43, 5573 Madison Rd., Wise: One count of malicious wounding, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of preventing someone from contacting law enforcement, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

According to a criminal complaint, a household member came to the county sheriff’s office on March 28 and alleged that on March 19, Padgett physically attacked the person, causing multiple injuries. The alleged victim explained that several days passed between the attack and the report because Padgett had taken the person’s phone and the person had to wait until Padgett left for work in South Carolina.

• Sheila Jo Witt, 43, 577 N. Inman St., Appalachia: One count of assaulting and battering a police officer, punishable by up to five years.

According to a criminal complaint, an Appalachia officer responded to Witt’s residence on March 16 in response to complaints that someone was on her property “trying to kill her.” Witt allegedly became dissatisfied with the officer’s response, claimed he would not do anything, came toward him in a menacing fashion and fought when he attempted to detain her.

• Dylan Shane Holbrook, 21, 779 Bill Hill Rd., Pennington Gap: One count of assaulting and battering a police officer, punishable by up to five years.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer responded to the Big Stone GapFood City on April 28 in response to an alleged assault. The officer found the suspect, Holbrook, near his vehicle on 10th Street East, and observed that Holbrook “was unsteady on his feet and slurred speech.” Holbrook ran from the officer for some distance, then “jumped in the river” and resisted arrest, the complaint states.

• Tamera Mariea Bailey, 37, 222 Virginia Ave. NE, Norton: One count of child abuse and neglect, punishable by up to 10 years.

According to a criminal complaint, in early March, Norton social services contacted police regarding Bailey’s 12-day-old child, who had a respiratory virus. A doctor had directed Bailey to bring the baby to the hospital. The baby had tested positive for methamphetamine/amphetamine. Officials allegedly had concern about Bailey failing to bring the baby to medical appointments. The baby was ultimately hospitalized during a medical crisis, then flown to Niswonger Children’s Hospital in critical condition.