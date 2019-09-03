Hunter Blake Culbertson, 20, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Hunter was born in Norton VA and raised in Wise, VA. He graduated from Central High School. Hunter earned an Associate’s Degree in Software Engineering from Southwest Virginia Community College and was currently enrolled in the Computer Science Program at UVA Wise.

He is proceeded in death by his Grandfather, Rev. Ray Lloyd Goode.

He is survived by his parents, Tom Culbertson and Sharon Culbertson; and his older brother, Tech Sargent Andrew Culbertson stationed at Ramstien Airforce Base in Germany; Grandmother, Lillie Mae Goode, Grandparents, Ray and Ann Culbertson of Norton VA; Several Aunts and Uncles, Numerous Cousins and tons of friends and a brotherhood that will never be broken.

Hunter loved life and cherished his time with friends and family. Hunter was a light for Christ in so many ways. He was a walking testament and believer in Jesus Christ. He impacted so many through his actions, love and kindness.

If Hunter wasn't working at Pizza King making money, you could find him riding his motorcycle, mountain bike, hunting, fishing, going to lake riding Seadoo, Spending time with his family and the brotherhood.

Hunter touched so many people in ways that was silent but powerful. He will be in our hearts forever. Nothing loved is ever forgotten or lost. Hunter Blake Culbertson is loved so much!!

Funeral services for Hunter Blake Culbertson will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Scott Addison and Pastor Allen Culbertson officiating. Family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Friday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.