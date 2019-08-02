Country Cabin features free show ‘The Power of Music’

Country Cabin II in Norton features The Power of Music – a free show in the large Country Cabin building with Wayne Mefford & Friends playing old country, blues, and old rock & roll music on Saturday, Aug. 3. from 6 - 10 p.m. Call 276/679-3541 for information.

Lays Hardware

Lays Hardware Center for the Arts, Downtown Coeburn, features August 2-Bluegrass Favorites, 9-Cross Country Bluegrass, 16-Benny Jones, 23-Will Caudill, 30-Bluegrass Circle. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. $5/adults, $1/children 6-12, under 6 admitted free. Call 395-5160.

Howard Cummins

book signing

The ACAC is proud to host a book signing with Howard Cummins Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Views From The Mountains — To The People In the Valley is his latest publication. Mr. Cummins would like to talk to his former students, and friends he has not seen in several years. He will read some of the stories from his book if time permits.

AARP meets Monday

The Big Stone Gap Chapter of AARP will meet Monday, Aug. 5 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Big Stone Gap. The speaker will be physical therapist Erica Boggs. Refreshments will be served at 11:30 am with the meeting to begin at noon. Don’t forget to bring microwave popcorn for the backpack project.

Drama pre-show music

The Trail of The Lonesome Pine Outdoor Drama in Big Stone Gap, will feature the following pre-show beginning at 7:15 pm. each evening Friday, Aug. 2 Miss Ellie’s String Band; Saturday, Aug. 3 Jenna Riley; Thursday, Aug. 8 Richard Phillips; Friday, Aug. 9 Country Cabin Line Dancers; Saturday, Aug. 10 Strawberry Jam.. The June Tolliver Playhouse is located in Big Stone Gap, behind Freedom Chevrolet on Jerome Street. Gates open at 7 pm with the pre-show beginning at 7:15 pm. Admission is $15, $10 seniors and $10 children. Thursday nights are community night with admission $8. Call 679-2096 for information regarding the pre-show.

Little Shepherd Drama

The Little Shepherd Outdoor Drama runs on Saturday nights in Jenkins, KY. Gates open 7 p.m., Showtime 8 p.m. Tickets & concessions available on site. Season tickets and group rates are available. Location: just off US Hwy 23 at Jenkins, take street 3086 into town. Contact Info: 606/832-1453. Email: littleshepherd@windstream.net. all calls will be answered asap.

Market open

The Coeburn's Market on the Corner will be open each Friday 3:30-6 pm in the Farmer's Market area next to Celebrate. The market is open to the public. We welcome vendors with vegatables, can goods, baked goods and other items. For more information please call 276-395-6934.

Golf tournament

A fundraising golf tournament to benefit PAWS and Wise County Animal Rescue Coalition will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Lonesome Pine Country Club. Entry fee is $100 per player, $400 per team. Lunch is included. These organizations assist with finding homes for unwanted or neglected animals. They provide temporary homes and food for the animals along with the spaying or neutering of each. If you are not able to pay, please consider making a donation. Contact Charles Thompson at 276/219-2271.

Tailgate party

The AHS Alumni Association will be hosting a tailgate party during Union High School's first home football game vs Richlands on September 6. The tailgate will be for all alumni of AHS and will be from 4 – 7 p.m. The 1994 AHS State Football Championship Team will be honored by Union High School that night also. The first picnic shelter has been reserved for that night. Coach Blair will be frying fish and other food will be provided, but we ask anyone that attends to please bring a covered dish if you can. The alumni association will also be taking donations to help with the annual scholarship that is given each year. New alumni shirts will be sold at Appalachia Railroad Days and at the tailgate. Make your plans now to attend and enjoy seeing old Bulldogs once again. For more information contact Angela Honeycutt 870-5759.