Yard sale

Help June clear the clutter!

September 6 – 7 at the June Tolliver Playhouse, 520 Clinton Ave., Big Stone Gap. Furniture and household goods, etc. Also, a hot dog dinner plate special — eat in or take out. All proceeds to support the June Tolliver House.

Clean Your Files Day Sept. 27

Keep Wise County Beautiful Clean Your Files Day paper shredding event will be held on Friday, Sept. 27 in the parking lot of the former Magic Mart in Norton from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This is a great way to dispose of confidential documents, files and records. Free to the public and all businesses. For more information call Greg Cross, Litter Prevention & Recycling Coordinator at 328-1000.

Naturalist Rally

The Clinch Coalition’s 13th annual Naturalist Rally, Sept. 28 at High Knob Lake. A family friendly event celebrating the unique environment of Southwest Virginia. Presentations: Backyard birding, butterlies, maple syruping, pollinators, wilderness survival, wolves. Activities: Kayaking, fly fishing, children’s activities, arts and crafts, silent auction. Guided hikes: Beavers, mushrooms, salamanders, edible plants, medicinal plants, regional geology. Free parking, lunch provided. Bring you own chair. For more information all 276/337-9985 or visit www.clinchcoalition.net.

Special Needs Fall Ball is Sept. 14

Wallens Ridge State Prison will host Winter Wonderland Special Needs Fall Ball on Sept. 14 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Coeburn Middle School. Red carpet events will be from 5-6 p.m. Special needs individuals will receive royal treatment beginning with a red carpet introduction, escorted by local law enforcement, correctional staff and EMS. Fingernail painting and tiaras for the ladies and boutonnieres and shoe shines for the gentlemen. Refreshments, dancing with the DJ, face painting, photographs, game stations with prizes and a beautiful horse and carriage rides. For more information contact Velisa Stallard, 276/524-3670, Kim Meade, 524-3680, Emily Collins 524-3679 or visit our Facebook page: Speical Needs Fall Ball.

Country Cabin II

Country Cabin II in Norton features Bluegrass Circle Saturday, Sept. 7 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. $6 adults age 12 and over, $1 children age two through 11. Call 276/679-3541 for information.

Lays Hardware

Lays Hardware Center for the Arts, Downtown Coeburn, features September 6 High Test Grass; 13 Bluegrass Circle; 20 Sycamore Hollow; 27 Benny Jones. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. $5/adults, $1/children 6-12, under 6 admitted free. Call 395-5160.

Iona

Iona will kick off the annual Big Stone Celtic Festival at the Goodloe Center on the Mountain Empire Community College campus on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. Iona’s music is a unique, acoustic weave of the traditional music of Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany (France), the Isle of Man, Asturies and Galicia (Spain), as well as their transplants in America. Blending songs, dance tunes, and aires into a rich and stunning tapestry, their style is outstanding in an arena where these traditions are seldom intertwined. This event is free and open to the public.

The WannaBeatles

The WannaBeatles will perform at Lee Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. This Grammy nominated group delivers a crowd-winning show and a very different kind of Beatles experience. Using their impressive multi-instrumental skills, they re-create all eras of the Beatles’ songbook. The WannaBeatles’ repertoire includes chart toppers from the 60’s and the 70’s featuring hits from The Doors, Buffalo Springfield, The Who, Simon and Garfunkel, The Monkees and many others. Pro-Art Season Tickets will be honored for this event. Otherwise, tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and as always, students are free to any Pro-Art event. Purchase advance tickets by visiting the Lee Theatre website at leetheatre.org.

The Grapes of Wrath

The Grapes of Wrath - American Shakespeare Center, Monday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Gilliam Center for the Arts at UVa-Wise. An Oklahoma drought during the Great Depression forces the Joad family to flee their home for the promise of a new life in California. Will hope prevail through the hardships and heartbreak? Steinbeck’s classic novel comes to life in this Tony-award-winning stage adaption. Pro-Art season tickets will be honored for this event. Otherwise, tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and as always, students are free to any Pro-Art event. Limited seating is available for this event, please call 276-376-4520 or email pro-art@uvawise.edu to reserve your seat.

This performance is brought to you by the Pro-Art Association in conjunction with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. If you have any questions please call the office at 276/376-4520, or visit us online at proartva.org.

Tailgate party

The AHS Alumni Association will be hosting a tailgate party during Union High School's first home football game vs Richlands on September 6. The tailgate will be for all alumni of AHS and will be from 4 – 7 p.m. The 1994 AHS State Football Championship Team will be honored by Union High School that night also. The first picnic shelter has been reserved for that night. Coach Blair will be frying fish and other food will be provided, but we ask anyone that attends to please bring a covered dish if you can. The alumni association will also be taking donations to help with the annual scholarship that is given each year. New alumni shirts will be sold at Appalachia Railroad Days and at the tailgate. Make your plans now to attend and enjoy seeing old Bulldogs once again. For more information contact Angela Honeycutt 870-5759.