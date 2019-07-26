Outdoor Chat: Trout Streams

Tuesday, July 30 at 7 – 8 p.m.

Norton Community Center

Join Stephen Owens, a fisheries biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, for a conversation about opportunities in the Norton area to fish for wild trout and fingerling stocked trout. Several quality special regulation waters can be found locally for anglers to enjoy year-round, in addition to a number of seasonally stocked trout waters for the more traditional angler.Pre-registration encouraged. Contact Katie Dunn, katied@nortonva.org or 276/679-1160, for more information.

AHS Alumni meeting

The AHS Alumni Association will have a meeting on July 30 at the Andover Community Center at 6:30. Make your plans to attend to help us work on the upcoming tailgate for all alumni of AHS that will be held before the Union vs Richlands football game on September 6th. For more info contact Angela Honeycutt at 870-5759.

Howard Cummins

book signing

The ACAC is proud to host a book signing with Howard Cummins Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Views From The Mountains — To The People In the Valley is his latest publication. Mr. Cummins would like to talk to his former students, and friends he has not seen in several years. He will read some of the stories from his book if time permits.

Drama pre-show music

The Trail of The Lonesome Pine Outdoor Drama in Big Stone Gap, will feature the following pre-show beginning at 7:15 pm. each evening Friday, July 26: Tammie Starnes Murray; Saturday, July 27: Nina Ketron Plus 2; August 1 Tommy Shortt; Aug. 2 Miss Ellie’s String Band; Aug. 3 Jenna Riley. The June Tolliver Playhouse is located in Big Stone Gap, behind Freedom Chevrolet on Jerome Street. Gates open at 7 pm with the pre-show beginning at 7:15 pm. Admission is $15, $10 seniors and $10 children. Thursday nights are community night with admission $8. Call 679-2096 for information regarding the pre-show.

Little Shepherd Drama

The Little Shepherd Outdoor Drama runs on Saturday nights in Jenkins, KY. Gates open 7 p.m., Showtime 8 p.m. Tickets & concessions available on site. Season tickets and group rates are available. Location: just off US Hwy 23 at Jenkins, take street 3086 into town. Contact Info: 606/832-1453. Email: littleshepherd@windstream.net. all calls will be answered asap.

Country Cabin II

Country Cabin II in Norton features Blue Railroad on Saturday, July 27, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $6 adults age 12 and over, $1 children age two through 11. Call 276/679-3541 for information.

Lays Hardware

Lays Hardware Center for the Arts, Downtown Coeburn, features July 26 Benny Jones. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. $5/adults, $1/children 6-12, under 6 admitted free. Call 395-5160.

Tailgate party

The AHS Alumni Association will be hosting a tailgate party during Union High School's first home football game vs Richlands on September 6. The tailgate will be for all alumni of AHS and will be from 4 – 7 p.m. The 1994 AHS State Football Championship Team will be honored by Union High School that night also. The first picnic shelter has been reserved for that night. Coach Blair will be frying fish and other food will be provided, but we ask anyone that attends to please bring a covered dish if you can. The alumni association will also be taking donations to help with the annual scholarship that is given each year. New alumni shirts will be sold at Appalachia Railroad Days and at the tailgate. Make your plans now to attend and enjoy seeing old Bulldogs once again. For more information contact Angela Honeycutt 870-5759.

Market open

The Coeburn's Market on the Corner will be open each Friday 3:30-6 pm in the Farmer's Market area next to Celebrate. The market is open to the public. We welcome vendors with vegatables, can goods, baked goods and other items. For more information please call 276-395-6934.