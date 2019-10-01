POUND — Town Council has handed over to the Historical Society of The Pound the job of upgrading the park at town hall.

Historical society member Margaret Sturgill told council at its Sept. 17 meeting that a group of volunteers is ready to undertake making some improvements.

Sturgill said they were looking for town support of their endeavor. They had talked onsite just that afternoon, she said, with someone from Lowes who had some ideas, as well as others, including Mayor and interim Town Manager George Dean and Pound residents Bill Gilliam and Finley Jackson, who have spearheaded other improvements around town.

"I make a motion that we let her do whatever she wants to do," Councilman Glenn Cantrell said with a supportive laugh. Danny Stanley was quick with a second.

Dean redirected their eagerness toward some formality and said he would accept a motion creating a committee including Sturgill and others to negotiate the project.

But Sturgill was frank. "We don't want a committee," she told council, fearing volunteers would then have to route everything through town hall. "This is a grassroots effort."

Cantrell turned serious, pointed to the historical society's success with its headquarters downtown and moved that council let the historical society head up this endeavor as well.

"You all are doing a fine job," Councilman Stanley said.

The motion got unanimous support. Vice Mayor Jay Graham was absent.

"The historical society's got a new project," Dean said.