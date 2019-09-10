Dr. Mike Gilley will discuss electronic resources for history and genealogical research Saturday, Sept. 14 at a meeting of the Wise County Historical Society.

The meeting will take place in the Wampler Library at Mountain Empire Community College at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Gilley is hoping to get a genealogy research internship started at MECC. This program would be of interest to anyone interested in genealogy research.

Gilley has been interested in history and genealogy for more than 50 years. He started working on his family genealogy when he was in the fourth grade by interviewing family members and searching books in local libraries.

When attending a lecture by Dr. Brent Kennedy on the Melungeons in the mid-1990s, his interest once again peaked when he heard the terms "Black Dutch" and "Portugee." These were terms his great-grandfather, George Alexander Sorah, used when describing the family's background.

Gilley expanded his research to include records at various courthouses. Gilley had formal training in genealogy research when working on his bachelor's degree in Appalachian studies and his master's degree in folklore and library science.

He attended training in advanced genealogy studies at Sanford University and recently completed an online course in genealogy research, learning more about online resources.