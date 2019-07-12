INFORMATION SOUGHT

Lovelady Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are honoring codebreakers Frank Rowlett and Gene Grabeel in a historical marker ceremony September 7 at the DeBusk Vet Center in Ewing. We are trying to contact any of the Rowlett and Grabeel families who would like to participate in the ceremony and we are in need of addresses. Please contact 276/870-5360 for more information.

VETERANS INVITED TO ATTEND

Lovelady Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are inviting all veterans from WWII to Vietnam to attend a historical marker ceremony honoring codebreakers Frank Rowlett and Gene Grabeel. Both natives of Lee County, their work with Japanese coding and the Verona project in charge of breaking the Soviet’s code saved many lives. We would like to invite any veterans to come and participate in our historical marker dedication ceremony September 7 at the DeBusk Vet Center in Ewing. Veterans are welcome to come in their dress uniform. Please contact 276/546-1080 or 276/346-3554 for more information.

Longhunters to be honored

Lovelady Chapter of the Daughters of the Americans Revolutions are honoring those Longhunters who were the first to pioneer Appalachian region before Daniel Boone. These men bravely separated from the lives and families for months to create paths for the flux of settlers who were traveling to the Cumberland Gap as the gateway to the New World. The following names are the list of Longhunters in Lee County in 1761: Elisha Wallen, James Wallen, Jack Blevins, William Blevins, Charles Cox, William Newman, William Pittman, Henry Skaggs, Uriah Stone, Michael Stoner, James Harrod, and William Carr. If you trace your family back to these men, we invite you to come and participate in our historical marker ceremony September 7 at the DeBusk Vet Center in Ewing. Please contact 276/870-5360 for more information.