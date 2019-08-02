The City of Norton and Wise County Cooperative Extension Office are excited to announce the second annual High Knob Outdoor Fest on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

This year’s festival will feature several off-site trips on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17. A screening of the documentary, Hidden Rivers, will also be shown Friday, August 16, at Sugar Hill Brewing Company in St. Paul, Va.

On Saturday Aug. 17, outdoor vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, and live music will gather in downtown Norton from 2-7 p.m. in the vicinity of the Norton Expo Center and soon-to-open Sugar Hill Cidery buildings, located at 815 Park Avenue SW.

The second annual event will again celebrate the organizations, businesses, and communities working to promote and grow outdoor recreation opportunities in the High Knob region, which primarily includes communities in Wise, Scott, and Lee counties.

More than 20 vendors have registered to attend the festival so far, including the Town of Big Stone Gap, City of Norton, Town of St. Paul, Wise County Tourism, Natural Tunnel State Park, U.S. Forest Service’s Clinch Ranger District, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Virginia Master Naturalists’ High Knob Chapter, Wise County Health Department, Clinch Life Outfitters, Pathfinders Outdoor Adventures, Iron Works Cycling, Stone Mountain Adventures, Mountain Sports Ltd, Appalachian Woodcarving, Appalachian Voices, The Clinch Coalition, The Nature Conservancy, Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority, High Knob Hellbender 10K, Pine Mountain Trail Conference, UnitedHealthcare, and the Woodbooger Fest committee.

On-site demonstrations include Wilderness Survival with Pathfinders Outdoor Adventures, Casting Demonstration and Competition with Clinch Life Outfitters, Backpacking 101 with the Pine Mountain Trail Conference, Healthy Eating and the Outdoors with Virginia Cooperative Extension, Nature-Based Crafts with Virginia Master Naturalists, and a Bike Maintenance Station and Test Rides with Iron Works Cycling. A Kids Mountain Biking Demo Course will also be featured. Children who participate will be entered into a raffle to win one of two mountain bikes. The festival will also feature raffles for outdoor gear and trips for individuals who participate in off-site outdoor activities on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17.

Featured food vendors will include Sugar Hill Cidery, Sugar Hill Brewing Co., and Cheesy Does It. The beer garden will feature craft brews from Sugar Hill Brewing Co. and wine from MountainRose Vineyards. Live music from 3-7 p.m. will feature Andrew Alli & Josh Small, the Empty Bottle String Band, and the Beth Snapp Trio.

In addition to downtown festivities, several outdoor trips will be held August 16-17. A moonlit kayak trip will be held on Norton Reservoir on Friday, Aug. 16. Trips on Aug. 17 will include: Outdoor Yoga at Flag Rock Recreation Area; Mountain Bike Ride on the Flag Rock Area Trails system; Road Run up High Knob; Guided Hikes on the Pine Mountain Trail and to Chimney Rock in Scott County; Butterfly Hike in Flag Rock Recreation Area; Educational Float on the Clinch River; and Bouldering on High Knob. More details about these events can be found by visiting tinyurl.com/highknoboutdoorfest.

In addition, the festival will offer a screening of Hidden Rivers, an hourlong documentary created by Freshwaters Illustrated that explores the rivers and streams of the Southern Appalachian region, North America’s most biologically rich waters. The film follows the work of conservation biologists and explorers throughout the region, and reveals both the beauty and vulnerability of this aquatic life, and how many people are finding ways to protect it. More information on the film can be found at www.hiddenrivers.org. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. at Sugar Hill Brewing Co. in St. Paul, Va. on Friday, Aug. 16. Tickets are free but limited to 40 people due to space constraints. Pre-registration is required. A panel discussion of the film will follow the showing at 8 p.m.

Festival sponsors include Ballad Health, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, UnitedHealthcare, First Bank & Trust, and Old Dominion Power.

Updates about the festival can be found at tinyurl.com/highknoboutdoorfest and www.facebook.com/highknoboutdoorfest. For more information about the second annual High Knob Outdoor Fest, please contact Katie Dunn, katied@nortonva.org or (276) 679-1160, and Emily Wells, pomfrey@vt.edu or (276) 328-6194.