HERBERT HOWZE STUMP

Herbert Howze Stump, 57, of Wise, passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 10, 2019 of an apparent heart attack at Mountain View Regional Hospital in Norton, VA.

“Herb” was born Feb. 2, 1962 in Norton. He was a Christ believer who had a kind soul and heart, was full of life and laughter; he always had a smile and a joke to tell. Herb was employed as a food manager with Food City in Coeburn.

His mother, Joyce Howze Stump, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his life companion, Dawn Miller of the home in Wise, VA, his father, Joseph Stump Jr. and his wife, Anna of Knoxville, TN, his sister, Patricia Stump Mays, Norton, his brother Joseph Stump III, Boling Brook, IL, and other uncles, aunts and cousins.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. His graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home, 956 Park Ave. NW, Norton is serving the Stump family/