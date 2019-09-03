A chef made famous on the television cooking competition “Hell’s Kitchen” will open her first restaurant this week in St. Paul.

Chef Torrece Gregoire, better known as Chef T, is opening in the former Milton’s restaurant space at St. Paul’s Western Front Hotel.

The restaurant, Ina + Forbes, will hold its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 7, according to a press release.

The restaurant is a tribute to food through the eyes and soul of Chef T’s late grandmother.

Chef T originates from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a fishing community with a large agricultural hub. Growing up on the tiny island where most of her family was nurses, social workers or mechanics, Chef T spent her early years helping to raise livestock and cooking in the kitchen with her grandmother.

After 10 years in front-of-house restaurant management, Chef T enrolled in a culinary school in Atlanta and ended up working for the executive chef of The St. Regis-Atlanta.

In 2013, Chef T auditioned for the Fox reality show “Hell’s Kitchen.” After 16 intense rounds of competition, she was the runner up of Season 14.

Since then, Chef T has created exclusive “Chef T Food Experiences” and worked for other chefs.

Why St. Paul?

“St Paul is a work-hard, play-hard kind of town that is proud of its history and on a perpetual path of trying to push forward,” Chef T said. “That was the instant attraction for me to this community and the reason why I think the town and this community really chose me. I have felt such warmth and love from this Southwest community that it really is just a natural fit for me.”

Find more information at www.inaforbes.com.