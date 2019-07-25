HELEN IRENE MEADE PATE

Helen Irene Meade Pate, passed peacefully away at her home in Coeburn on Thursday July 18 at the age of 84.

Helen was born in December 1934 in Coeburn to Carlos and Della Meade. She attended Coeburn High School, where she met Ben Pate.

Ben and Helen were married in 1954. While Ben was in the U.S. Army, Helen lived briefly in Colorado, but they returned to Virginia when he was discharged with children and added two more to their family.

Helen spent her life working alongside Ben in the printing industry, as well as working as a waitress at the Warm Springs Inn, all while caring for her four children. They returned to Coeburn in 1973 and took over the ownership of Crescent Printery. Helen continued to work with Ben until they retired in the 1990’s. Helen was then able to spend more time enjoying her family.

Helen enjoyed cooking, gardening, boating and many other family-related activities. Christmas was her favorite holiday; her collection of snowmen that filled her yard was well known throughout the neighborhood.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Dorothy Holbrook, her brother Ronnie Meade and her beloved husband Ben.

Helen is survived by her daughter Wilma (David) Vance and her three sons Gary (Davina) Pate, Bill Pate and David (Regina) Pate, all of Coeburn; grandchildren KJ (Ally) Holbrook, Jamie (Joshua) Clark, Brian (Lindsey) Pate, and Andrew Pate, Jamie (Trissa) Vance, Clifton Vance, Portia Justice, Ashley Christian, Matthew Vance, Nicole Vance, Suzannah (Rob) Zerba; ten great-grandchildren; sisters Ruby Lawson and Marlene (Calvin) McConnell; many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of Helen’s life will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Sturgill Funeral Home, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Services will be held at 2 p.m.. with Jim Smith officiating.

Anyone who wishes can make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas , Memphis, TN 38105 in Helen’s honor.

