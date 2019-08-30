WISE — The Health Wagon has announced it will receive a three-year, $1 million grant from the United Health Foundation.

A ceremony celebrating the grant and partnership between the two organizations took place Thursday at The Health Wagon office in Wise.

This announcement and ceremony came on the first anniversary of the death of Stan Brock. Brock was the founder of Remote Area Medical, an organization that partnered with The Health Wagon for 20 years, bringing free healthcare to Wise County during an annual event.

The $1 million grant will allow the Health Wagon to provide no-cost, specialty services such as dental, ultrasound and mammography.

“We realized earlier on that The Health Wagon was an ideal partner for this endeavor,” said Tracy Malone, president of the United Health Foundation.

The United Health Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that was established by United Health Group in 1999. It’s a private foundation that supports health organizations like The Health Wagon.

“They (The Health Wagon) used their data, insights and experience over these last decades to help us identify and find new opportunities that we can work on together to improve the health of this community,” said Malone.

Also speaking at the ceremony was U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

“I can assure you there are probably no dollars that will go further and serve more people than The Health Wagon,” said Warner.

Warner spoke on the Affordable Care Act, stating that Congress should keep what works and fix what doesn’t work, instead of keeping it the same or getting rid of it all together.

While Warner praised The Health Wagon and Wise County Clerk of Court Jack Kennedy for using drone technology for prescription drug delivery, he also mentioned the cost of prescription drugs, proposing the federal government do more to regulate costs. “It’s just not fair that Americans pay higher prices for our prescription drugs than anybody in the rest of the world,” said Warner.

Teresa Gardner Tyson, executive director of The Health Wagon, stated that the grant from United Heath Foundation will assist with more outreach services. Telehealth is a service that The Health Wagon is able to expand because of the grant. “We perform more telehealth than anybody in the state of Virginia.”

Tyson stated that The Health Wagon is performing the first telecystoscopies via telehealth in the world.

Tyson also announced that next year, a yearly event named Move Mountains Medical Mission will take the place of the annual Remote Area Medical outreach.

The RAM organization announced earlier this year that it would cease its role in the Wise event because it concluded there are more pressing needs elsewhere.

Move Mountains Medical Mission will also expand to include veterinary and spiritual services as well as dental, eye and medical care.

“We will offer even more services than we have ever had before. We will have that on July 10, 11 and 12 of 2020,” said Tyson.