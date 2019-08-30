For the second time, The Health Wagon in Wise partnered with the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program to provide thousands of free health care procedures.

The outreach event ran from Aug. 19-26 at the county fairgrounds.

According to a Health Wagon press release, 542 dental, 542 optometry and 353 medical patients were seen and treated, along with 503 animals receiving veterinary care.

The patient population represented a total of 7,450 procedures over the course of the event.

“We, at the Health Wagon, are thankful to be part of the team working with the military to take care of the citizen of Southwest Virginia,” said Executive Director Dr. Teresa Tyson. “Our first event was in 2017 and I immediately began the application process for a second event. After many meetings and strategic planning, the Health Wagon was successful in hosting another effective event.”

More than $550,000 worth of care was delivered.

“I am so very thankful to our armed forces for bringing the Innovative Readiness Training event to Southwest Virginia,” said Clinical Director Dr. Paula Hill-Collins.

For more information about The Health Wagon, call 276/328-8850 or visit www.thehealthwagon.org.