In a special called meeting Monday night, Norton School Board named Brad Hart as the new principal of J.I. Burton High School. Once the assistant principal at Norton Elementary and Middle School, Hart was transferred to Burton last year as a business teacher.

Board Chairman Cody McElroy said after the meeting the action came without board comment.

Also Monday, the board ratified the hiring of Matthew Rose as a high school math teacher.

Monday's action fills all leadership positions at both schools.

Hart and Assistant Principal Brandon Stidham take the helm at the high school. Scott Addison will return to serve as elementary school principal with school counselor Melissa Kiser as assistant.

Principals at both schools had recently resigned.