Spaghetti supper tonight

The Kiwanis Club of Norton will once again offer curbside pick up during the Oct. 4 Kiwanis Spaghetti Supper at J.I. Burton High. Spaghetti, salad, rolls and apple cobbler are all on the menu. The dinner takes place in the Burton cafeteria from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., but those who want to pick up dinner to go may phone 276-870-7409 to place orders. Kiwanis members will be outside to bring your meals to your car. The Kiwanis Club of Norton will begin taking call in orders starting at 3 p.m., but the earliest pick up time will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $6 each but children five years old and under may eat free if they are dining in the cafeteria during the event. Ask a Kiwanis Club of Norton member for tickets or purchase at the event. Proceeds go to various children charities.

Lions Club rummage sale

The Pound Lions Club is having a huge indoor rummage sale on Friday, Oct 4 and Saturday, Oct 5 beginning at 9 a.m. each day at the Bolling Building in the middle of the Pound. We have a little of everything from appliances, clothes, toys, dishes, decorations, paintings, baskets, books, just to mention a few things. Prices will be good and we will have bag sales.

Country Cabin II

Country Cabin II in Norton features Bluegrass Circle, Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. $6 adults age 12 and over, $1 children age two through 11. Call 276/679-3541 for information.

Lays Hardware

Lays Hardware Center for the Arts, Downtown Coeburn, features October 4 Bluegrass Favorites; 11 Backwoods Bluegrass; 18 Kevin Prater Band; 25 Bluegrass Circle. November 1 Town Branch Bluegrass; 8 High Test Grass; 15 Remington Ryde; 22 Bluegrass Circle; 29 Backwoods Bluegrass. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. $5/adults, $1/children 6-12, under 6 admitted free. Call 395-5160.

AARP meets Monday

The Big Stone Gap Chapter of AARP will meet Monday, Oct. 7 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Big Stone Gap. Refreshment at 11:30 a.m. with the program to begin at noon. The program will be on planning life choices. Remember to bring either chicken or beef ramen noodles for the backpack project.

Flag retirement ceremony

The Wise Baptist Church and Boone Trail Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be hosting an American Flag Retirement Ceremony at the WBC at 5 p.m. October 16. Flags that are old, torn or worn to a condition they should no longer be used to represent the nation will be burned in a dignified ceremony to honor this symbol of our nation. If you have a flag you would like to be retired, please bring it to the church by Sunday, October 13, 2019 so they can be prepared for the ceremony. Contact Jorge Hersel at 276/594-9077 or Linda Bailey at 276/328-2262 if you have any questions.

Woodbooger Fest

The annual Woodbooger Fest will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 at Norton’s Flag Rock recreation area. The event begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Attendees are asked to bring a couple of cans of food for the local food bank.

A guided night walk and search for the Woodbooger will begin around 7 p.m.

Food vendors will include Smoke Shack BBQ; Doughmakers Pizza; Mooney Fudge and Brain Freeze.

Festival t-shirts are $10. Also on hand will be crafts by Steven Paul Watson, LED bracelets and free glow bracelets and necklaces.

Parking will be available at the city’s upper reservoir, with overflow parking at Burton High School. Shuttle service will be provided from both sites to the park.

Contact: www.woodboogerfest.com

High Knob Hellbender 10K

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Downtown Norton/High Knob

Details: Sixth annual running race that climbs more than 2,000 feet from Downtown Norton to the High Knob summit.

Contact: www.highknobhellbender.wordpress.com OR www.facebook.com/highknobhellbender

Cloudsplitter 100

Dates: Oct. 12-13

The Cloudsplitter 100 will take place on High Knob, deep in the heart of Central Appalachia, during the weekend of October 12-13 start time are at 8 a.m. The 100 mile course, as well as the accompanying 100k, 50k and 25k distances, will wind along rugged, rocky and remote trails within Jefferson National Forest.

The race will begin and end in Norton, at the Norton Farmer's Market.

Contact: www.cloudsplitter100.com

Halloween Bash in the Park

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19, 4-7 p.m.

Location: Norton City Park

Inflatable rides, games, crafts, face painting, tattoos, music by Freddie Bradley, Hooty Hoot cupcake walk. Costume contest will begin at 4 p.m., store bought and homemade costumes open to ages 10 and under. Bring a camera for photos with a fall display. Concessions available.

Contact: Michele Knox, Norton Parks and Recreation Director, (276) 679-0754

Reunions

• J.J. Kelly Reunion, 1970–1974 Saturday, October 12 at 6p.m. at Lonesome Pine Country Club. Fee is $25 per person with music by Trooper Max. For information contact Lucy Cantrell Sturgill at 276-321-7035. Deadline is September 15.

• The annual Tacoma Community Reunion will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Tacoma School Community Center. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Come out and join us for food, fellowship, and fun. Feel free to bring a covered dish or dessert. We look forward to reminiscing about the “good ole’ days”!!!!